Public Entity Saba kicks off Climate Plan development

The Public Entity Saba (PES) has officially begun the development of a climate adaptation plan, following a kick-off meeting last week between the Executive Council and Reimpact Studio.

Saba’s vulnerability to climate change is heightened due to its small size, location in the hurricane belt, and reliance on imports for daily life. Recognizing these challenges, PES—supported by ministries in The Hague—is working to create a plan aimed at improving the island’s resilience and self-sufficiency in the face of climate change.

Reimpact Studio, a strategic design consultancy, has been engaged to provide expertise for this project. The climate plan will address various island sectors, assessing how they may be affected by climate change. During the kick-off meeting, the Executive Council collaborated with Reimpact Studio to establish a work plan and identify key priorities for the island.

The development process will be consultative and participatory, involving input from stakeholders on Saba and in the Netherlands. Key contributors in the Netherlands include the Ministry of Climate Policy and Green Growth, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, the Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Relations, and relevant knowledge institutions. On Saba, input will be gathered from local organizations, community members, and other stakeholders.

To ensure broad participation, town halls, workshops, and focus groups will be held by the climate team and Reimpact Studio starting in February. Additional details about these events will be shared with the public in the coming weeks.

The climate plan will culminate in an actionable agenda outlining short-, medium–, and long-term measures to prepare the island for climate impacts. Like the climate plan, the action agenda will be developed collaboratively, with activities planned for April to gather stakeholder input.

The goal is to finalize both the climate plan and action agenda by mid-2025. A public launch event will be held after the summer to raise awareness, engage the community, and promote action against climate change. Throughout the process, an information campaign will help educate the public about the effects of climate change on Saba’s various sectors.

Public Entity Saba (PES)