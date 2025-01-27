Coral Fest 2025: Celebrating Coral Restoration on Saba

The Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF) and the Reef Grazer Research Group from Van Hall Larenstein proudly invite you to the first-ever Coral Fest Open House on February 9, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Fort Bay Harbor, Saba. This exciting and educational event will highlight the groundbreaking work done to protect and restore Saba’s coral reefs. It’s a family-friendly celebration filled with activities for all ages!

About the Coral Restoration Project

Funded by the Public Entity Saba and supported through the Nature Environmental Policy Plan (NEPP), the Coral Restoration Project is a vital initiative to revive Saba’s coral reefs. The project focuses on:

: SCF leads efforts to grow and outplant fast-growing branching corals, helping rebuild reef structures. Reef Grazer Research: The Reef Grazer Research Group works to replenish key herbivorous species like black sea urchins (Diadema), West Indian sea eggs, whelks, and Caribbean king crabs. These species help control harmful macroalgae, creating space for coral to thrive.

Event Highlights

Dive into one of SCF’s coral nurseries to see coral restoration in action and learn about propagation techniques.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Saba Research Center, where innovative reef restoration using native reef grazers is being developed.

Enjoy delicious food, great music, and a lively atmosphere with family and friends.

Interactive games and prizes for children. (Note: Kids must be supervised by an adult at all times.)

Bring your own water bottle—free drinking water will be available!

How to Join

For more information or to sign up, visit our social media channels or email info@sabapark.org.

Why Attend?

Coral Fest 2025 is more than a celebration—it’s an opportunity to connect, learn, and make a difference. Visitors will leave with a deeper understanding of coral restoration efforts and how they can contribute to protecting these critical ecosystems.

Important Notes

Children must be supervised by a guardian at all times.

SCF will not oversee water activities for children, and swimming in the harbor is at your own risk.

About the Organizers