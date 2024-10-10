World Mental Health Day – Research Findings on Mental Health and Safety on Saba

On behalf of the Public Health & Sports Department and the Department of Public Order and Safety, Het Onderzoekshuis conducted social marketing research to gain deeper insights into the perceptions, challenges, and needs surrounding mental health and safety on Saba.

Researchers spent a week on Saba, conducting interviews with over 60 participants, including individuals experiencing mental health challenges, their families, and the general public. Additional interviews with professionals and stakeholders were conducted via video calls. The goal was to assess perceptions of current mental health services and understand how individuals and families experience support for mental health issues.

Key Findings

One of the study’s main conclusions was the critical need to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health. It also highlighted the demand for more anonymous mental health care options, such as online consultations or visits from non-resident professionals who could provide regular community support.

Mental health professionals interviewed recognized the potential to improve both awareness and services. They emphasized empowering the community to address mental health challenges collaboratively, advocating for greater accessibility, and fostering trust in the system.

The research also uncovered a significant link between mental health and public safety. Professionals noted that stressors, such as low wages and the high cost of living, often drive individuals to substance use, which can affect their behavior and mental state, contributing to unsafe situations.

Regarding public safety, most respondents view Saba as one of the safest islands. However, many expressed concerns about safety behind closed doors, noting that much happens privately that the wider community is unaware of.

Next Steps

These findings will help the Public Entity, Public Health, Public Order and Safety departments, and other stakeholders identify areas for improvement and inform future initiatives to enhance community safety, health, and well-being.

The full results are now available on the Public Entity website under SMK Research Public Health & Safety on Saba, but can also be read HERE.

