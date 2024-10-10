Saba receives the funds to build its Enrichment Center

The site DossierKoninkrijkszaken reports that Saba will receive a €5 million contribution from the government for the construction of an Enrichment Center, aimed at revitalizing the village of St. Johns. This funding is part of the fifth tranche of the Region Deals initiative.

The Enrichment Center will offer programs in three key areas: education and development, sports and health, and cultural connection, social cohesion, and sustainable growth. The center’s design will foster integration with nearby schools and sports facilities, encouraging interaction and maximizing development opportunities.

Sustainability is a core element of the project. The building will be constructed using eco-friendly materials and will incorporate features such as shaded areas and natural ventilation. The inclusion of greenery in and around the site will create a pleasant, environmentally sustainable atmosphere. These details are outlined in the agreement between Saba and the relevant ministries.

Read the project plan HERE (translated automatically from Dutch original)

