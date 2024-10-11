Saba’s plan for a coral comeback

Saba has an exciting new initiative to restore its coral reefs. This new project, running from 2024 to 2026, will focus on reviving key species in the island’s under­water ecosystems.

With a collaborative team from Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF) and Van Hall Larenstein (VHL) Uni­versity of Applied Sciences, the project aims to restore both corals and sea urchins.

This initiative is centred around coral restoration, specifically reviving two es­sential coral species — stag-horn coral (Acropora cer­vicornis) and elkhorn coral (Acropora palmata). By mapping parent colonies and using a technique known as coral gardening, SCF will create and maintain coral nurseries. These corals will eventually be out-planted at key reef sites around Saba to not only expand the number of coral colonies, but also provide essential fish habi­tat. The project focusses on installing coral nurseries, training staff with the newest techniques and starting with the restoration of key reef sites.

It is not just corals getting a makeover — this project also shines a spotlight on the essential role of graz­ers, particularly sea urchins. VHL is leading the charge on cultivating and restocking two key sea urchin species — West Indian sea egg (Tripneustes) and long-spined sea urchin (Diadema) — known for their ability to keep algae in check. By removing algae, which are important compet­itors of corals, they help the coral to thrive. By restoring these “reef cleaners”, Saba’s project will give corals the breathing room they need to grow, setting the stage for a healthier, more balanced marine ecosystem.

The project will be funded as part of the Dutch govern­ment’s Nature and Environ­ment Policy Plan (NEPP) 2020-2030 for the Carib­bean Netherlands, a com­prehensive initiative aimed at conserving and restoring the unique natural environ­ments of the Dutch Carib­bean islands, including Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire. This project is aiming for big milestones: building and maintaining coral nurseries, the expansion of urchin culti­vation facilities, and the cre­ation of a dedicated research centre.

The project hopes to ramp up coral and grazer restora­tion by 2026, with the ulti­mate goal of extending these efforts across the Dutch Car­ibbean. By linking local ini­tiatives to broader regional goals, Saba’s restoration pro­ject promises to have a last­ing impact on both the envi­ronment and the community.

