Island Express: A New Public Transportation Service for the Saban Community

The Public Entity of Saba is excited to announce the launch of the Island Express, a new public transportation service dedicated to the Saban community. Funded through additional support from the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK), this initiative is part of a broader effort to establish an inclusive and accessible transportation network for all residents of Saba. The Island Express will officially begin operations on Monday, October 14th, 2024.

Developed collaboratively by the Project and Policy Bureau and the Department of Public Works and Facility Management, the Island Express prioritizes affordability, accessibility, safety, energy efficiency, mobility, and community development. Initially, the service will be exclusively available to Saban residents.

The vehicle design celebrates Saba’s natural beauty, adorned with images of native flora, including the Wedrigo and the Black-Eyed Susan. Until formal bus stops are constructed in Saba’s four main villages, the designated central waiting locations will be as follows:

Windwardside: Small Parking Lot near Bizzy B

The Bottom: Saba Electric parking lot

St. John’s: On the hill above the entrance to St. John’s

Zions Hill: Milicent Flat Bus Stop

Passengers outside of these central locations can simply wave down the bus for pickup if they are not at a designated stop. For areas such as Lower Hells Gate, Fort Bay, and The Level, service is available upon request during operational hours via WhatsApp at +590690083859. For any inquiries or concerns regarding public transportation, please contact jordan.every@sabagov.nl

The Island Express will initially operate with one driver on a scheduled route, with additional services on Wednesdays and Fridays. The schedule has been crafted using data and feedback from both passengers and drivers and will be regularly reviewed and adjusted to ensure it meets the evolving needs of the community.

Looking to the future, an additional vehicle is planned to join the fleet in 2025, further expanding the service. In the meantime, all Saban residents are encouraged to take advantage of this new transportation option.

You can find the first bus schedule HERE.

Choose the Island Express – Drive less, Smile more!