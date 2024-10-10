Concerns over referrals in the Dutch Caribbean

The Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament recently voiced concern about the slow nature and high cost of medical referrals in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, including Curacao. During a debate in the Health, Welfare and Sports Committee, several parties including GroenLinks-PvdA emphasised the need for a faster and more efficient process.
Member Elke SlagtTichelman (GroenLinksPvdA) highlighted that patients often have to travel unnecessarily long distances for treatment, citing examples of people spending up to three days travelling to Colombia for medical care.
A major point of discussion during the debate was the financial burden on Curacao, especially for uninsured patients from other Caribbean territories. Slagt-Tichelman noted that Curacao spends around seven million Netherlands Antillean guilders annually on treating uninsured patients and called for more solidarity from the Netherlands in addressing this issue.
State Secretary of Public Health Vincent Karremans (VVD) expressed openness to considering financial support requests, but stressed that the Netherlands is already purchasing healthcare services in Curacao. He also announced plans to visit the islands in February, to speak with residents about their experiences with the healthcare system and explore potential improvements.
The Daily Herald.