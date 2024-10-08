Historic Milestone: Construction Contract Signed for Black Rocks Harbor

On Tuesday, October 8th, Public Entity Saba and contractor Ballast Nedam International Projects reached a significant milestone by signing the construction contract for the new Black Rocks Harbor. This marks a pivotal step forward in a project crucial for Saba’s infrastructure development.

Commissioner of Finance and Infrastructure Bruce Zagers signed on behalf of the Government of Saba, while Eric van Zuthem, a member of the Executive Board of Ballast Nedam, signed for the contractor.

Over 30 individuals witnessed the ceremony, including members of the project team and various ministries. Notable attendees included Director General of Kingdom Relations Roald Lapperre from the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, and Deputy Director General of Aviation and Maritime Affairs Brigit Gijsbers from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. Members of the Second Chamber, Peter van Haasen and Raoul White, were also present.

The signing represents a major turning point in the project, which began as a renovation effort following Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. Construction at the Black Rocks site is expected to begin after the 2025 hurricane season, with completion slated for December 2026.

During the ceremony, speakers emphasized the importance of the project for Saba’s future. Commissioner Zagers expressed deep gratitude to the many individuals who contributed to making the harbor project a reality. He highlighted the strong relationship and trust between the Saba Government and the National Government, stating, “We reached a critical point where the project was at risk due to budget gaps. This project is not just about building a hurricane-resistant and future-proof harbor for Saba; it’s a testament to the power of determination and collaboration between individuals, civil servants, and politicians to meet urgent needs.”

Further details about the signing and the harbor project will be shared upon the delegation’s return to Saba.

GIS