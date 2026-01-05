What do you think about RCN website?

Hi Saba, we are back this upcoming week! Sign up for the group sessions for the Media Research Caribbean Netherlands today, and receive $20 for participating. The group sessions will take place from January 7 to January 10 on Saba.

During the group session, which lasts a maximum of 90 minutes, we will ask your opinion about the RCN website. We will review several searches on the website and discuss the content with the group. The focus groups consist of 10 to 12 participants.

Would you like to participate? Please fill out our registration form. We will ask you for your personal information, contact details, and your availability on the day and time of the focus group that applies to you. Your information will not be shared with the client or used for other purposes.

Sign up here: https://nl.research.net/r/sabanews-2026?lang=en

Thank you very much in advance for signing up, and we’ll meet during the sessions!

Best regards,

Coen van Gennip & Noortje van Laarhoven

Opinion Carib