Art Rap Foundation Opens Call for “Echoes of the Islands” Artist Residency

Art Rap Foundation announces the open call for Echoes of the Islands: From Stories to Archives, a six-week contemporary art residency taking place from February 1 to March 15, 2026, at Zeer Tropisch Art House in San Nicolas, Aruba.

The residency invites emerging contemporary artists from the Dutch Caribbean to engage critically with the legacies of slavery and colonial history, approaching memory as a living and resonant process. Through research-based artistic practice, artists are encouraged to move from inherited stories toward the creation of contemporary, living archives.

The program offers accommodation and workspace, curatorial guidance, access to local archives and community contexts, opportunities for exchange, and a final public presentation. Airfare, travel insurance, and a voucher for materials and food are included.

This open call is open to artists based in or connected to Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Sint Maarten, Saba, and Sint Eustatius, working across visual arts, performance, sound, video, and interdisciplinary practices.

The application deadline is January 24, 2026. Artists may request the application form via QR code, WhatsApp at +297 560 2727, or email artrapfoundation@gmail.com.

Echoes of the Islands: From Stories to Archives is organized by Art Rap Foundation and made possible with the support of Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied through the DNB Fonds.

Art Rap Foundation