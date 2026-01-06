Kombiná — the documentary is now available online

Now streaming for free: Kombiná, the documentary by lyongo architecture, is officially available online.

After a year of successful screenings—seventeen premieres and special showings at film festivals, embassies, and unique venues—the film can now be watched worldwide by a broad audience.

A journey through contemporary Caribbean architecture

Kombiná follows architect Lyongo Juliana on a 25-year journey across the Dutch Caribbean, exploring what contemporary Caribbean architecture truly means today. Through projects on Curaçao, Bonaire, Saba, and St. Maarten, the film reveals how architecture emerges from a rich fusion of cultures, histories, climates, and social realities.

Just like Caribbean music and language, architecture is shaped by many influences. In the film, Lyongo reflects—together with young designers, students, clients, and residents—on how architecture can respond to social challenges, reflect local identity, and contribute to more inclusive and meaningful living environments.

A personal and shared story

“From the very beginning, we wanted to share this story with the widest possible audience,” says Lyongo Juliana.

“That’s why publishing the film on YouTube was essential. Accessibility and openness are core values of our firm. This film is not only about architecture, but also about my personal development as an architect. By sharing my journey, I hope to inspire others—especially young people—to follow their own paths. The title Kombiná perfectly captures the spirit of the islands: a fusion of ideas, cultures, and solutions that together create something greater than the sum of its parts.”

What you’ll see

The documentary takes viewers to iconic and recognizable locations across the islands:

Curaçao: Hòfi Vidanova, Mangrove City Park, Curaçao Medical Center, and a restoration project in Emmastad

Hòfi Vidanova, Mangrove City Park, Curaçao Medical Center, and a restoration project in Emmastad Bonaire: Contemporary villas along the coast and in the island’s rugged, elevated landscape

Contemporary villas along the coast and in the island’s rugged, elevated landscape Saba: The new school campus in St. Johns, the fire station, and the striking Green Flash House

The new school campus in St. Johns, the fire station, and the striking Green Flash House St. Maarten: Projects including the Sister Marie Laurence School and the Halley Dental Clinic

lyongo architecture