SabaNews_Square_Small_transparent 200x200
0%
Loading ...

Updated License Plates and Road Tax in 2026

January 8, 2026 Leave a comment

Starting January, drivers on Saba can collect newly designed license plates featuring a view of the capital, showcasing the island’s lush landscape and red-roofed cottages.

The updated design is part of Public Entity Saba’s standard procedure to refresh license plates every five years.

The cost of the new license plate is $20 and motorists will keep their existing license plate numbers. The updated plate will be issued regardless of whether road tax is paid for six months or for the full year.

Road tax payments and license plate collection can be done at the Receiver’s Office in the Government Administration Building in The Bottom.

Road Tax 2026

ALL MOTOR VEHICLES MUST CARRY THE YELLOW STICKER BY MARCH 1st, 2026!

ALL MOTOR VEHICLES MUST CARRY THE MUSTARD STICKER BY JULY 1st, 2026!

PROOF OF VALID INSURANCE AND VALID IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED FOR PURCHASE!

 

PRICES

TYPE FULL YEAR HALF YEAR
Private Cars $157 $79
Trucks $157 $79
Trucks/Heavy Equipment
(above 7700 lbs)		 $311 $156
Trucks/Heavy Equipment
(above 7700 lbs OM Diesel)		 $367 $184
Taxis $157 $79
Rentals $157 $79
Motorbikes $115 $58

PES

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Minister of Justice and Security Pays Working Visit to Saba and St. Maarten

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2026, All Rights Reserved