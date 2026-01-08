Updated License Plates and Road Tax in 2026

Starting January, drivers on Saba can collect newly designed license plates featuring a view of the capital, showcasing the island’s lush landscape and red-roofed cottages.

The updated design is part of Public Entity Saba’s standard procedure to refresh license plates every five years.

The cost of the new license plate is $20 and motorists will keep their existing license plate numbers. The updated plate will be issued regardless of whether road tax is paid for six months or for the full year.

Road tax payments and license plate collection can be done at the Receiver’s Office in the Government Administration Building in The Bottom.

Road Tax 2026

ALL MOTOR VEHICLES MUST CARRY THE YELLOW STICKER BY MARCH 1st, 2026!

ALL MOTOR VEHICLES MUST CARRY THE MUSTARD STICKER BY JULY 1st, 2026!

PROOF OF VALID INSURANCE AND VALID IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED FOR PURCHASE!

PRICES

TYPE FULL YEAR HALF YEAR Private Cars $157 $79 Trucks $157 $79 Trucks/Heavy Equipment

(above 7700 lbs) $311 $156 Trucks/Heavy Equipment

(above 7700 lbs OM Diesel) $367 $184 Taxis $157 $79 Rentals $157 $79 Motorbikes $115 $58

