Heritage walking tours – Decmber 1st

As part of Saba Day 2025 and Culture Awareness Week, the Community Development and Culture Department Saba invites the community to take part in two special heritage experiences happening this Monday. Choose the one that suits your pace!
1. Heritage Walking Tour – The Bottom
with Sharifa Balfour of the Saba Heritage Center.
Monday, December 1
Start Time: 3:00 PM
Meeting Point: The Gazebo, The Bottom
Discover the stories, landmarks, and history of our capital village on this guided cultural walk.
Complimentary water included
Suitable for all ages
2. Heritage Hike – Mary’s Point
with Dahlia Hassell-Knijff
Monday, December 1
Start Time: 3:30 PM
Starting Point: Mary’s Point Trailhead
Transport Included – Pickup Points:
• Windwardside Parking Lot – 3:10 PM
• The Bottom Gazebo – 3:20 PM
Explore one of Saba’s most historic and scenic landscapes on this guided heritage hike.
Complimentary water included
Moderate hiking ability recommended
SIGN UP FOR EITHER ACTIVITY VIA:
WhatsApp: +65 9336 2910
Email: thorne.peterson@sabagov.nl
Join us as we honor Saba’s history, culture, and natural heritage this Saba Day Week.
PES