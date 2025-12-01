SabaNews_Square_Small_transparent 200x200
The Saba Comprehensive School recently recorded a Lip Dub. 

On November 28, 2025, students and staff at Saba Comprehensive School came together to create a Lip Dub, a popular social-media format where participants lip-sync and act out songs in a humorous way.
Click the image to view the lib dub.

Earlier in the term, Interim director Marco de Vries shared the idea and formed a committee supported by colleagues. After two months of preparation, the project, consisting of high-energy choreography and various props, gave students and staff the opportunity to collaboratively showcase their creativity.

