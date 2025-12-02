SabaNews_Square_Small_transparent 200x200
Police report of Friday, the 21st of November until Monday, the 1st of December 2025

December 2, 2025

Arrest for possession of suspected narcotics during ferry check

On Friday, November 28th, a 26-year-old man with the initials J.N.T.R. was arrested on a ferry from Sint Maarten during a multidisciplinary operation by the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar), the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (RIEC), the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KPCN), and Customs.

During a check of arriving passengers, two small packages of suspected narcotics were found in a suitcase. The man was subsequently arrested on the spot for suspected violation of the BES Opium Act. The investigation is ongoing.

KPCN

