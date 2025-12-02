Police report of Friday, the 21st of November until Monday, the 1st of December 2025

Arrest for possession of suspected narcotics during ferry check

On Friday, November 28th, a 26-year-old man with the initials J.N.T.R. was arrested on a ferry from Sint Maarten during a multidisciplinary operation by the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar), the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (RIEC), the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KPCN), and Customs.

During a check of arriving passengers, two small packages of suspected narcotics were found in a suitcase. The man was subsequently arrested on the spot for suspected violation of the BES Opium Act. The investigation is ongoing.

KPCN