Crisis Training Strengthens Saba’s Emergency Preparedness

From November 18–20, Saba’s emergency partners participated in Crisis Training. The three days were dedicated to sharpening skills, strengthening coordination, and reviewing protocols through workshops, tabletop sessions, and scenario trainings.

These trainings involved PES’ departments, including Public Health and Sports, Communication and Public Relations, and Public Order and Safety, together with other organizations such as Saba Cares, the Red Cross and the Sint Maarten Marine detachment. Several topics were covered, including situations focused on the medical field, communication, information management and shelter management.

Field exercises were held in The Bottom and Zion’s Hill and added an important practical component, offering realistic scenarios and challenging teams to apply best practices and refine strategies.

Notably, the Dutch Marines and the Saba Cares’ critical response team maintained a strong and effective partnership built on clear communication, mutual trust, and shared priorities, representing a unified approach to emergency response.

Through regular briefings during the operational crisis team meetings and each team debrief, joint training, and open communication channels, both teams ensured that roles and expectations were clearly understood, enabling swift decision-making during critical situations.

This cooperative spirit enhances operational readiness, strengthens community resilience on Saba, and ensures that medical and logistical challenges are addressed efficiently and professionally.

PES extends thanks to Arlia Advies and MeduProf-S for their support in providing these trainings, and to all volunteers and residents for their participation and understanding during these exercises.

