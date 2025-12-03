State Participation of the Netherlands in WINAIR Fails to Benefit Statia and Saba

The Dutch government’s decision to acquire shares in Winair, the St. Maarten–based airline, has failed to achieve its intended purpose. The goal of the investment was to ensure affordable air connections between St. Eustatius, Saba, St. Maarten, and, by extension, the rest of the world.

However, this objective has not been met. “In the case of Winair, the instrument of state participation has not proven suitable for structurally safeguarding public interests, as ticket prices between the Windward Islands are still considered too high,” acknowledges Minister Robert Tieman of Infrastructure and Water Management.

According to the ministry, this outcome could have been anticipated earlier. It notes that “the State’s interest as a shareholder conflicts with the company’s commercial interests, as the pressure to lower ticket prices runs counter to the airline’s financial goals.”

After years of studies, advisory reports, and hesitation, the government has now chosen a different path: the introduction of a Public Service Obligation (PSO). Under a PSO, the minister can award a concession to an airline willing to operate the route under government-set conditions—such as flight frequency and maximum ticket prices. In return, the government provides a subsidy to cover operational losses.

To implement this approach, an amendment to the BES Aviation Act is required. The draft legislation has been submitted to the House of Representatives for debate. The government aims for the amended law to take effect on 1 October 2026.

