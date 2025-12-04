Orthodontic services to resume on Saba as of January 2026

The Public Entity Saba is pleased to announce that orthodontic services will resume as of January 2026 under the care of Dr. Jonkman, an orthodontist based on Bonaire who also provides services on St. Maarten.

During his regular visits to St. Maarten, Dr. Jonkman will make his services available to patients on Saba as well.

This development follows the decision of Dr. Elhage to withdraw from orthodontic care provision for the BES islands. The Public Entity Saba sincerely thanks ZJCN (Zorg en Jeugd Caribisch Nederland) and Saba Cares for their support and cooperation in securing this alternative arrangement for the Saba community.

“We are grateful that, thanks to the good cooperation with ZJCN and Saba Cares, Saba residents will continue to have access to specialized orthodontic care close to home. This ensures continuity of essential dental services for our community,” Commissioner of Health Eviton Heyliger shared.

Further details about appointment scheduling and patient registration will be shared by Saba Cares in due course.

