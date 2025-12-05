Investigation into Saba fireman murder nearly complete, prosecutor tells court

The investigation into the murder of Saban firefighter Sheldon John­son is 80% complete, and a trial could take place as early as May 2026, a prose­cutor told the Court of First Instance in a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Two men — A.N.W. (26) and R.V.v.H. (36) — have been charged with murder­ing Johnson, who was am­bushed in front of his Hell’s Gate home on September 12, three days before his 33rd birthday.

The gunman fired four times during the attack, according to an audio re­cording from a neighbour’s surveillance camera, which had been widely shared on social media.

W. and V.H. have also been charged with the attempted murder of Johnson’s girl­friend, who was with him at the time of the fatal shoot­ing, as well as the posses­sion of two kilogrammes of cocaine.

W. and V.H., who lived on the same street as the vic­tim, were arrested at their home about 90 minutes af­ter the shooting. Johnson and the two suspects were on opposing sides of a pub­lic brawl that occurred in The Bottom in May.

The prosecutor told the court on Thursday that more witnesses still need to be interviewed, and author­ities are continuing to ex­amine mobile phones and other digital devices seized from the suspects.

Investigators are also wait­ing on test results from the Dutch Forensic Institute NFI. The prosecutor did not disclose what types of forensic evidence have been collected so far.

Another preliminary hear­ing has been set for March 19, 2026, which will again assess the status of the in­vestigation and whether the case will be ready for trial in May or June 2026. The sus­pects have been remanded into custody until then.

Defence lawyer Shaira Bommel did not make any requests for additional in­vestigation during Thurs­day’s hearing, but said she might have some in March after reviewing the out­standing evidence.

However, Bommel did request that an audio re­cording be added to the case file. It emerged during the hearing that police had covertly recorded a con­versation between W and V.H. sometime during their transport to Bonaire, where they are being held in pre­trial detention.

Near the end of the hear­ing, the judge asked the prosecution about the pos­sibility of holding the trial in Saba or Bonaire. The prosecutor said his office had not discussed this yet, but lawyer Sjamira Rose­burg, who represents John­son’s relatives and girl­friend, argued that the trial should be held in Saba.

Lawyer Bommel wants the trial in Bonaire, argu­ing that her clients’ safety would be at risk in Saba’s small courtroom. She pointed out that Thursday’s hearing was conducted via a three-way video confer­ence between the court­houses in Bonaire, Saba and St. Maarten, and the connection had worked “very well.”

Bommel’s security con­cerns appear justified.

Hours after her clients’ ar­rest, the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard was called to transport one of them to the jail in St. Eustatius. A handful of men had gath­ered at Saba’s harbour for the occasion, and mobile phone videos shared on so­cial media depicted them cursing and hurling threats as law enforcement led the suspect to the waiting boat.

Johnson’s murder deeply shocked the island’s close-knit community, where killings happen once every several decades. Saba’s previous homicide, a case of strangling, occurred in 2015, while the last fatal shooting took place in 1989.

Following the shooting, some residents criticised local policing and border control practices on social media.

