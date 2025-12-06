Strong choices are needed to address the consequences of migration and the ageing population on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

The growing migration and aging population on the islands of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba have significant consequences for the local economy and prosperity. To address these challenges, both the national government and local authorities must make decisive choices in the coming years. Key priorities include addressing infrastructure maintenance backlogs, ensuring a stable energy and fuel supply, and preventing staff shortages in crucial sectors such as healthcare and education. Migration offers opportunities, but also presents challenges. Integrated policies for healthcare, education, and housing are therefore essential.

The cabinet wrote this in a letter to the House of Representatives in response to the report “Directed Growth” from the State Commission on Demographic Developments in the Caribbean Netherlands 2050. This report outlines the expected population changes up to 2050 and makes recommendations for future-proof policy. Both the national government and the Executive Councils of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba endorse the State Commission’s conclusions.

Structural resources for investments needed

Demographic trends must therefore be taken into account when developing new policies. The government’s response outlines actions needed in both the short and long term. For example, the government endorses the recommendations from previous reports by the Council for the Environment and Infrastructure (Rli), the Council for Public Administration (ROB), and the research agency AEF. They state that long-term collaboration and structural resources are needed for investments in housing, improved roads, and accessibility. For example, the population of Bonaire has almost doubled in 15 years, from over 15,000 in 2011 to nearly 27,000 in 2025. This is putting increasing pressure on physical infrastructure, such as roads, waste management, and housing, and has led to increased energy demand.

Maintaining public facilities

In the medium and long term, the consequences of an aging population must be considered when developing policies. This can be achieved by investing in prevention, but also in physical infrastructure, such as public transport and housing for the elderly. To manage migration effectively, sound legislation and regulations for migration procedures are necessary. Migration policy must be aimed at stimulating and strengthening economic development. The limited size of the islands makes it more difficult to maintain public services. Therefore, it is important, among other things, to promote regional cooperation and ensure that educational opportunities on the islands are aligned with labor market demand.

Data needed for policy adjustment

To increase the self-reliance of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, the government is already working to maintain and increase broad prosperity and improve basic services. This includes making administrative agreements with Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba on good governance, sound public finances, and digitalization. The Regional Deals have created the preconditions for economic development. The government has also made funds available for initiatives that contribute to food security. As more and more data becomes available, policy has also been adjusted. This has led, among other things, to an increase in the free allowance from the BES Fund. The next government is advised to structurally monitor demographic developments and embed them in policy.

