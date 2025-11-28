RDI grants concession contract to Starlink for satellite services on Saba

The Dutch Authority for Digital Infrastructure (Rijksinspectie Digitale Infrastructuur, RDI) has granted Starlink a concession to provide satellite communication services on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. The concession is valid for a period of fifteen years.

In July 2024 the RDI instructed Starlink to stop providing satellite services in the Caribbean Netherlands, as the company did not have a valid concession. Shortly after that, Starlink did apply for a concession. However, RDI has rejected this application as the company did not meet all the requirements. Starlink submitted a new application in July 2025. This time, the company does meet all the requirements, so the RDI has granted the concession.

The concession allows Starlink to supply Internet services via its satellite network to residentials and companies on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba. The RDI and the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (Autoriteit Consument en Markt, ACM) are responsible for regulating compliance with the rules and the quality of the services provided.

RCN

Expected p[performance from the Starlink service

As Starlink is (again) allowed to operate on Saba, you still need to check the Starlink site with your exact address to see if you can order already and which plans you get (Residential / Residential Lite / 100 Mbps).

Can you actually order right now?

Go to the Starlink map/order page: starlink.com/map or starlink.com/residential. Starlink+2Starlink+2 Enter your exact Saba address (or drop the pin on the map).

Given the fresh concession news, there can be a lag of days–weeks between the legal green light and Starlink actually flipping the switch in their system for Saba.

Speeds you can expect (once active)

From Starlink’s current home plans page:

Residential 100 Mbps – marketed as “Fast, affordable internet for reliable home use”.

– marketed as “Fast, affordable internet for reliable home use”. Residential Lite – “Fast, reliable internet for everyday home use” (lower priority, slower at busy times).

– “Fast, reliable internet for everyday home use” (lower priority, slower at busy times). Residential (full) – “Our best performing home internet with maximum available speeds”.

Typical real-world ranges on similar Caribbean islands where Starlink is live (Dominica, Jamaica, etc.) are roughly:

Residential (full): ~100–250 Mbps down, 10–25 Mbps up, latency ~30–60 ms.

~100–250 Mbps down, 10–25 Mbps up, latency ~30–60 ms. Residential Lite / 100 Mbps: ~50–100 Mbps down, lower upload and more slowdown at peak times.

On Saba, performance will be in that ballpark once your location shows “Available” — exact speeds depend on local congestion and your view of the sky.

Costs

It is expected that the costs on Saba will be in the same ballpark as the costs on other Caribbean Islands. On Jamaica, this is e.g.,

Kit price: $374.1

Service cost: $43.7/month

If you have any questions about the granting of the concession, , you can contact the Dutch Authority for Digital Infrastructure on telephone number +599 717 3140 or send an email to bes@rdi.nl