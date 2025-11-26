National Institute for Human Rights will address discrimination complaints

As of 1 January 2026, the Equal Treatment Legislation will come into effect on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba. Consequently, the National Institute for Human Rights will take on additional tasks on the islands. Residents of the Caribbean Netherlands will be able to file a complaint with the independent Institute if they believe they have been discriminated against, just like in the European Netherlands. The Institute will assess whether discrimination has occurred. In some cases, mediation may be more appropriate. If so, the Institute will offer this. To support these new tasks, Solange Christiaan and Gerald Simmons-de Jong have been appointed as Deputy Board Members. They will handle discrimination cases on the Caribbean Netherlands. This week, Rick Lawson, the new president of the Institute, is visiting all three islands with colleagues to meet with important organisations and visit the Institute’s locations on the islands.

Legal Desks on the islands

Everyone deserves equal treatment and access to justice. Therefore, Legal Desks are established on Sint Eustatius and Saba. From the first half of 2026, residents can go there for free assistance with questions about their rights and about experiences with discrimination. This includes questions about housing, work, debts, or benefits. But also about situations where people feel they have been treated unequally, for instance, because of their nationality, pregnancy, or disability.

Regarding discrimination or unequal treatment, the Legal Desk can also help residents with submitting a complaint to the Institute. Together, these organizations will ensure that people in the Caribbean Netherlands are better protected and can find the right help more easily. Residents may also file a request directly with the Institute from 1 January 2026 onwards.

Presence of the Institute in the Caribbean Netherlands

Solange Christiaan and Gerald Simmons-de Jong have been appointed to assess discrimination cases on the islands. They bring along broad legal knowledge and extensive experience in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. Solange Christiaan has served for eleven years as a judge at the Joint Court of Justice of Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten and of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba. Gerald Simmons-de Jong is the founder of law firm DEJONG, with offices on Saba and Sint Maarten and, soon, on Bonaire. In addition, Moramay Koomen has been appointed as a legal advisor at the Institute, and will handle incoming discrimination complaints.

“It is great to see that Equal Treatment Legislation will also apply on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba. We all live in small communities here, where everyone knows each other. This can make it difficult to speak up when you feel discriminated against. We hope that the Institute’s presence will empower residents to address unequal treatment,” said Deputy Board Member Simmons-de Jong.

With these new additions, the Institute is expanding its activities and expertise in the Caribbean Netherlands. For hearings, the Institute will make use of the facilities of the Joint Court of Justice on all three islands. Alongside handling discrimination complaints, the Institute’s tasks on the Caribbean Netherlands also include advising, researching and raising awareness on human rights.

National Institute for Human Rights