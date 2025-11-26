Cft: “Focus is needed to enhance administrative strength” – Saba performing the best

During deliberations with the Executive Councils of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba, the Board of
Financial Supervision of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba (Cft) drew attention to the necessity to enhance the
administrative strength of the Public Entities. This enhancement is needed since the budgets of the islands have
seen major increases since 2010. The Cft emphasizes the importance of a realistic budget, in which – more so
than before – the limits of its own administrative strength are taken into account. Primarily, in Bonaire’s case, the
ambitions are not in line with the implementation of the budget.
Administrative strength
Administrative strength entails more than just the capacity itself. It also requires stable governance and clear
decision-making processes. Furthermore, financial management must be in order so that the
administration can adjust promptly where needed. Creating sufficient administrative strength is not an easy task,
considering the scale of the islands. However, prioritization does help.
Saba: What a small island can be great at
Saba’s administrative strength is largely in order. There is continuity of the quality in key positions, budgetary
discipline is solid, and unqualified audit opinions were issued repeatedly regarding the annual accounts. For the
time being, the smallest of the BES islands is the one performing best. Cft’s central message for Saba is
therefore: “Keep up the good work!”
Pag