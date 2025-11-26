Cft: “Focus is needed to enhance administrative strength” – Saba performing the best

During deliberations with the Executive Councils of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba, the Board of

Financial Supervision of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba (Cft) drew attention to the necessity to enhance the

administrative strength of the Public Entities. This enhancement is needed since the budgets of the islands have

seen major increases since 2010. The Cft emphasizes the importance of a realistic budget, in which – more so

than before – the limits of its own administrative strength are taken into account. Primarily, in Bonaire’s case, the

ambitions are not in line with the implementation of the budget.

Administrative strength

Administrative strength entails more than just the capacity itself. It also requires stable governance and clear

decision-making processes. Furthermore, financial management must be in order so that the

administration can adjust promptly where needed. Creating sufficient administrative strength is not an easy task,

considering the scale of the islands. However, prioritization does help.

Saba: What a small island can be great at

Saba’s administrative strength is largely in order. There is continuity of the quality in key positions, budgetary

discipline is solid, and unqualified audit opinions were issued repeatedly regarding the annual accounts. For the

time being, the smallest of the BES islands is the one performing best. Cft’s central message for Saba is

therefore: “Keep up the good work!”

