Saba Celebrates Groundbreaking of Black Rocks Harbor Project

On November 17, the Public Entity Saba held a groundbreaking ceremony at Fort Bay to mark the official start of construction on the Black Rocks Harbor Project and recognize the contributions of all stakeholders.

The event brought together key officials, including Commissioner Bruce Zagers, representatives from Ballast Nedam, and local stakeholders at the current harbor location.

Unveiling the Vision

During the ceremony, officials unveiled the project board detailing the hurricane-proof harbor’s design and development timeline. The display included the project’s history, current plans, preparation works such as the new access road and contractors’ camp, and anticipated milestones for the coming year.

A Harbor for Future Generations

Harbor Master Travis Johnson opened the ceremony by emphasizing the project’s critical importance to Saba’s future. “A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor,” Johnson reflected, drawing on his years of experience in the role. He praised Commissioner Zagers, himself a former harbor master, for the strong leadership that propelled the project forward.

Commissioner Zagers recalled the devastating impact of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, which underscored the urgent need for a safer, more resilient harbor. These natural disasters helped secure essential funding from Dutch ministries. After an extensive study of various design options, officials determined that Fort Bay’s topography made it nearly impossible to construct a truly hurricane-proof harbor at the current location, leading to the selection of Black Rocks.

“This project is bigger than myself, the project team, or the island government,” Zagers said. “The harbor project is a symbol of what is possible when determination and vision come together. This harbor will be a source of pride for Sabans today, tomorrow, and for generations to come.”

Zagers expressed gratitude to the Ministries of BZK and I&W, as well as to all stakeholders who have contributed to reaching this milestone.

Technical Progress and Environmental Stewardship

PES Project Director Peter Biemond provided updates on the harbor’s technical and contractual progress. Since signing with Ballast Nedam International Projects last year, the team has completed extensive design work, modeling, and testing. Advanced 2D and 3D wave modeling informed critical design refinements, resulting in a breakwater nearly twice the size of the existing harbor to ensure hurricane resistance.

A key preparatory achievement was the successful underwater coral rehabilitation program. Working with specialists from the Bahamas and Saba Conservation Foundation, the team relocated live coral from the construction zone to similar conditions two kilometers east—an initiative Biemond described as highly successful.

Biemond also detailed progress on the self-supporting worksite camp, which will accommodate approximately 125 workers at peak construction. The facility will feature offices, dormitories, recreational spaces, an independent water system, and a canteen. Dredging operations will commence in December to prepare the site for the next construction phase, including production of large concrete elements scheduled for delivery to Saba early next year.

Sertan Yildiz, Director of International Maritime Projects at Ballast Nedam, expressed his team’s deep respect for the project and affirmed their commitment to honoring their responsibilities to Saba.

Economic Impact and Timeline

The Black Rocks Harbor is scheduled for completion by December 2026. Once operational, the facility will significantly enhance Saba’s appeal as a tourism destination and support long-term economic development for the island.

PES