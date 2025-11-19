Elderly care in BES increasingly complex

Care for the elderly on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (so-called BES islands) is be­coming increasingly com­plex, wrote outgoing State Secretary Judith Tielen of Public Health to the Sec­ond Chamber of Parliament in The Hague. The Dutch government is therefore fo­cusing on addressing staff shortages, further training, housing, and palliative care, i.e., care for people with ter­minal illnesses.

The caretaker VVD state secretary was answering questions from the House of Representatives Committee for Public Health about the 2026 budget presented in September. Members spe­cifically inquired about the current state of elderly care in the Caribbean Nether­lands. They also wanted to know if additional funding is available.

The number of elderly peo­ple has grown significantly over the past ten years, wrote Tielen. This has led to increased collaboration be­tween healthcare organisa­tions. As examples, she cites the Cockpit Group Ketenal Alliance Elderly Care on Bonaire and a similar part­nership on St. Eustatius.

The health insurance has been expanded to include geriatric rehabilitation care, aimed at the recovery of elderly people after, for example, a hospital stay. In addition, there are more activities for the growing group of elderly people with dementia.

These developments re­quire attention in several areas in the coming period, according to the state secre­tary. She cited staff short­ages, professional develop­ment and collaboration be­tween healthcare providers in client care. Furthermore, there is a need for more pal­liative care, for example, in hospices. Attention is also needed for both small-scale and large-scale residential facilities.

The Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sport VWS has allocated addi­tional funding for elderly care in 2024, intended for daytime activities, meal ser­vices, home care and social support.

The amounts are 7.5 and 6.1 million euros in 2025 and 2026. Between 4.3 and 4.8 million will be available annually from 2027 to 2029.

The Daily Herald.