Van der Burg is visiting islands

Caretaker State Secretary of Justice and Security Eric van der Burg is paying a working visit to Bonaire, St. Kitts, St. Eustatius, Saba and St. Maarten from Tuesday until Saturday, June 4-8.
On Bonaire, Van der Burg was to open a new building for immigration detention in the Caribbean Netherlands Judicial Institution. He will also be in discussions with the Bonaire Executive Council.
From St. Kitts, Van der Burg will continue his working visit to the Windward Islands. He will visit St. Eustatius to see with his own eyes how border checks are proceeding for people travelling to the island. He will also speak to the heads of the Immigration and Naturalization Service and Social Affairs and Employment. He will also meet with Governor Alida Francis and the other members of the Executive Council of St. Eustatius.
On Saba, bilateral talks with Governor Jonathan Johnson will take place. There will also be a meeting between the State Secretary and the Saba Executive Council.
The State Secretary will return to the Netherlands via St. Maarten, concluding his working visit.
