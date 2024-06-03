Police report of Friday, the 31st of May until Monday, the 3th of June 2024

Scheduled alcohol check SABA

During the afternoon hours of Saturday, June 1st, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) conducted a scheduled alcohol check on the E.A. Johnson Road in Saba. During these checks, fifteen (15) drivers were checked for their alcohol consumption with a breathalyzer test. This test indicates whether the person has consumed more than the permitted amount of alcohol to operate a motor vehicle. The purpose of the alcohol check was to make Saba citizens aware of the consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Of the 15 drivers who were checked, one person was warned because he had consumed more than the permitted amount of alcohol. In addition, this driver was informed of the legal consequences and informed of the procedure. The officers also checked the drivers’ driver’s license and insurance papers, which were all found to be in order.

The KPCN would like to remind everyone to consume alcohol in moderation when participating in traffic. This way you avoid dangerous situations for yourself and others. Driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol is a crime. If you know you are likely to consume more alcohol than allowed for driving a motor vehicle while out, make arrangements with another person who can get you home safely. Are you driving under the influence of alcohol? Then you will receive a fine, a (temporary) disqualification from driving, a prison sentence, or a combination of these penalties. The level of punishment depends on the severity of the situation. Each driver is responsible for himself or herself, for the occupant but also for those around him or her. Forewarned is forearmed!

KPCN