RCN opens application period for school supplies allowance

Parents or guardians of children going to secondary school in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba may be eligible for an allowance to cover the cost of school supplies, such as uniforms, shoes and stationery. National Government Service Department RCN has now opened the application period for this allowance.
Families in Bonaire with one or more children in secondary school and with net income of up to US $2,100 per month are eligible for this support. Persons can apply by e-mail, or in person during special consultation hours at RCN’s SZW office on June 29 and July 6, between 9:00am and 2:00pm.
Throughout July, consultation hours will be held on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1:30 to 4:00pm.
If a parent or guardian is unable to drop by at these consultation hours or submit an application digitally, they can make an appointment by sending an e-mail to onderstand@rijksdienstcn.com or via WhatsApp at tel. 599-7955053.
In St. Eustatius, the net income limit is also $2,100 per month per household with one or more children in secondary school. Parents and guardians can visit the SZW office from Monday to Thursday during morning hours to submit an application.
The application form can be found at www.rijksdienstcn.com in the “Social Affairs” section. Additionally, applicants must provide a copy of a valid ID card (including that of the children), pay slips and bank statements for the past two months. If the applicant has a partner who is part of the same household, these documents must also be provided for him or her.
It must be also demonstrated that the child attends secondary school, and this can be done through a certificate of enrolment or a recent report from a primary school. A caregiver must also show an order proving that he or she is the legal guardian.
In Saba, an application for an allowance for school supplies and school uniforms for both primary and secondary school children can be done via the public entity’s Community Development Department.
For more information about the 2024 school supplies campaign, persons can visit www.rijksdienstcn.com.
