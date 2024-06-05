Vision for technical education drafted at recent STO meeting

June 5, 2024

A delegation of personnel from Saba Com­prehensive School (SCS) and Bonaire Community Schools SGB were in St. Eustatius last week to discuss the STO subsidy programme, which aims at promoting technical education in secondary schools in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

This meeting was a continuation of one held in Bonaire ear­lier this school year. Besides an evaluation of the programme, the delegates reportedly identified issues and goals related to technical education.

The group also drafted a “regional vision” for strengthening technical subjects on May 28.

“This collaborative effort ensures that each island will de­velop activities that not only showcase and strengthen techni­cal education but also adhere to the standards established by Bonaire, Saba and Statia,” a spokesperson said.

Attendees at the STO meeting.

