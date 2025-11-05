USM students bring the joy of reading to Saba and Statia

Stories came alive across Saba and St. Eustatius as students from University of St. Martin’s (USM’s) Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education (BAE) programme hosted a Mini Reading Festival that left children smiling, teachers inspired, and entire communities connected through the magic of books.

Led by UVI@USM administrator Marva Sam, the USM students teamed up with their peers on the islands from the Creative Arts for Teachers class of the BAE programme to bring two days of fun, colour, and creativity to local schools and libraries.

The event opened with a lively puppet show and a reading of The Hungry Caterpillar, before transitioning into a playful dramatization of The Owl and the Rooster, a performance that captured the hearts of both young and old.

Children cheered, laughed, and engaged as stories unfolded on stage, proving that books truly can leap off the page when imagination leads the way. “It was so beautiful to see the joy on the children’s faces,” Antonia Joseph-Phillips said. “We wanted them to feel that reading isn’t just something you do, it’s something you experience.”

The trip was about more than just storytelling. USM students also met with principals and teachers from all four primary schools on St. Eustatius to exchange ideas on strengthening literacy and creativity in the classroom. Their conversations sparked new possibilities for collaboration between educators on the islands.

In a touching moment, the USM students also sat down with CAFY students and their coordinator, for an open and honest discussion about their challenges, dreams, and hopes for the future. The exchange, filled with empathy and understanding, strengthened bonds between the two groups and reminded everyone of the shared purpose that education brings.

To end their trip, the USM students were invited to the Seventh-Day Adventist Book Week Launch, where they performed The Hungry Caterpillar once more, a joyful finale to their week of storytelling and community connection.

USM thanked the schools, teachers, and community members of Saba and St. Eustatius for their warmth and collaboration. USM said the success of the Mini Reading Festival reflects its ongoing mission to inspire creativity, strengthen education, and build bridges across the Caribbean.

The Daily Herald.