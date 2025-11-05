BKCN held ceremony for the late Sheldon Johnson

In honour of the late firefighter Sheldon Johnson, the Caribbean Netherlands Fire De­partment BKCN held a ceremony in Saba on Tuesday afternoon to unveil a nameplate, “Shelly-1”, which has been placed on his favourite fire truck.

His immediate family and colleagues were in attendance. Johnson, who was shot and killed in September; served as a Manschap A Specialist and Breathing Apparatus Technician. Inspired by his memory, the department also unveiled a photo display in the fire station featuring current, retired and deceased firefighters. Johnson’s colleagues shared emotional tributes, expressing how deeply he is missed and recalling the uplifting energy he brought to the team.

The Daily Herald.