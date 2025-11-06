Jantje Beton, VWS, OLS, and OLE Sign Playgrounds Agreement for More and Better Play Spaces

An important step was taken today to provide children on Saba and St. Eustatius with more and higher-quality places to play. In The Hague, Jantje Beton, the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS), and the Public Entity Saba (OLS) and Public Entity St. Eustatius (OLE) signed the Playgrounds Agreement 2025–2027.

Signing of the Playgrounds Agreement

Separate Playgrounds Agreements have been established for both Saba and St. Eustatius. Each aims to create safe, engaging, and accessible play areas that allow every child to develop physically, socially, and emotionally within a healthy living environment.

Commissioner Heyliger signed the agreements on behalf of the Public Entity Saba, Commissioner Leerdam on behalf of the Public Entity St. Eustatius, State Secretary for Youth, Prevention & Sport Judith Tielen of VWS, and Mascha van Werven, Executive Director of Jantje Beton.

Collaboration for More and Better Play Opportunities

The Playgrounds Agreement formalizes the collaboration between the parties for the period 2025–2027. It sets out concrete arrangements regarding the construction, maintenance, and accessibility of playgrounds and parks on Saba and St. Eustatius.

A key part of the agreement is the renovation of the Cove Bay playground on Saba and the Community Center playground on St. Eustatius. Through this joint effort, the partners aim to make safe and inspiring play areas more accessible to all children on the islands—supporting their physical, social, and emotional development.

Statements from the Signatories

Commissioner Heyliger, Public Entity Saba:

“We are extremely pleased with the signing of this agreement. It marks an important step toward enhancing the quality of life for our children. By working together with Jantje Beton and VWS, we can ensure that the right to play is guaranteed for all children on Saba. The renovation of the playground at Cove Bay is a wonderful example of what collaboration can achieve.”

Commissioner Leerdam, Public Entity St. Eustatius:

“There are too few play areas for children on our island. With this agreement, we are taking a step in the right direction. We are pleased that, following the renovation of the Golden Rock playground, the playground at the Community Center will also be upgraded. This gives our children a safe place to play and explore—and I hope more playgrounds will follow.”

Judith Tielen, State Secretary for Youth, Prevention & Sports (VWS):

“Playing outside is enormously important for children. Of course, it’s fun—but it’s also the foundation for healthy development: being outdoors, being active, and feeling good physically, mentally, and socially. Together with Saba, St. Eustatius, and Jantje Beton, we’ll ensure more play areas are available where children can easily and safely play every day.”

Mascha van Werven, Executive Director, Jantje Beton:

“Jantje Beton is committed to ensuring that all children—wherever they live—have the opportunity to play. This Playgrounds Agreement enables us to improve the play environment on Saba and St. Eustatius and get more children moving. Outdoor play is essential for development, and we are delighted to take these steps together to make play accessible to all children in the Caribbean Netherlands. The renovated playgrounds at Cove Bay and the Community Center will make a valuable contribution to play opportunities on the islands.”

About Jantje Beton

For over 50 years, Jantje Beton has been a leading organization advocating for children’s right to play freely and safely outdoors. Play is not only fun—it is vital for children’s physical, social, and mental development.

As a national expert in outdoor play, Jantje Beton collaborates with municipalities, schools, neighborhood initiatives, and other partners to improve play environments and encourage outdoor activity. With deep knowledge of play-space design, research on play behavior, and decades of practical experience, the organization supports projects that foster play-friendly communities.