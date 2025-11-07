Cove Bay Playground Renovation: A Community-Driven Project

From the start, the project followed an inclusive and participatory process, engaging the true experts on playgrounds—the children themselves. Project Managers Lauren Risley and Pim Reichwein visited several classes at Sacred Heart School to host interactive brainstorming sessions in which students shared their creative ideas for the new playground.

Based on the students’ input, a preliminary design was developed that included many of their specific requests. Most notably, a pirate ship and double slides for racing quickly became favorite features among the young participants. The design was then presented to the Board of Cove Bay, who provided positive feedback and offered valuable suggestions for equipment color schemes and landscaping elements, which were incorporated into the updated plan.

True to the promise made during the first school visit, Risley and Reichwein returned to Sacred Heart School to share the completed design. The children enthusiastically gave their stamp of approval, marking a proud moment for everyone involved.

“It’s been wonderful to see how excited and creative the children have been throughout this process,” said Project Manager Lauren Risley. “Many even thought beyond themselves, wanting to include areas their younger siblings and cousins could enjoy. When we returned to reveal the design, their excitement was contagious, and now everyone’s eager to see it become a reality.”

Most recently, a community town hall meeting was held to update residents on the project’s progress, present the current design, and gather additional feedback.

Looking Ahead

The next steps for the project include finalizing and ordering the playground equipment, identifying a local contractor, and preparing for construction to begin in early 2026. During the construction phase, the existing playground will be dismantled, with usable equipment recycled and repurposed elsewhere on Saba, while remaining items will be donated to St. Maarten.

The Cove Bay Playground Renovation Project is another example of what can be achieved when the community, government, and partners work together to create meaningful spaces that contribute to the well-being of children on Saba.

PES