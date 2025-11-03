Publication vacancy Island Governor Public Entity of Saba,

The State Secretary of the Interior and Kingdom Relations would like to invite interested persons to apply for the function of:

Island Governor

for the Public Entity of Saba (circa 2,158 inhabitants).

Appointment process

The Island Governor will be appointed by royal decree for a period of six years, after being nominated by the State Secretary of Digitalisation, Kingdom Relations and Reparations for Groningen. The (acting) Kingdom Representative for the Public Entities of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba will be responsible for the recruitment and selection process.

The (acting) Kingdom Representative has, together with the Island Council for the Public Entity of Saba, compiled a profile that will be used when selecting candidates.

The profile can be accessed online at www.rijksdienstcn.com/vacatures . The profile can also be requested from the secretariat of the (acting) Kingdom Representative by sending an e-mail to: gezaghebbersaba@rijksdienstcn.com

The procedure may include an assessment, thus giving the (acting) Kingdom Representative extra information when making his recommendation.

Prior to the nomination, the candidate that the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations intends to nominate must undergo a screening process. This screening process will involve checks by the General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) and a fiscal investigation.

Legal status

The current remuneration of the Island Governor is USD 93,986[1]. For further information about this and other legal position matters of the Island Governor, please refer to the Rechtspositiebesluit politieke gezagdragers BES (Legal status political authorities BES Decree), which can be accessed online.

Application period

If you would like to be considered for this position, you are invited to submit your application 30th of November at the latest. Your application must be addressed to His Majesty the King. You are requested to send a signed cover letter that is accompanied by your CV and a recent passport-sized photo. Your application should preferably be sent electronically by sending an e-mail to gezaghebbersaba@rijksdienstcn.com. Should you so desire, you can also send your application via registered post to the (acting) Kingdom Representative. When doing so, “f.a.o. the Kingdom Representative” and “Confidential” must be mentioned on the envelope. The address is: postbus 338, Bonaire, Caribbean Netherlands. You will receive written confirmation within four working days, whether your application is sent via e-mail or by post.

Processing personal data

Personal data, which includes judicial information, will be processed during the selection process. To enable judicial information to be processed, applicants will be asked to sign a consent form that they will receive once their CV and cover letter have been received. Applicants will only be considered if they permit their judicial information to be accessed.

Processing will take place in accordance with the procedure mentioned in the Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba Public Entities Act and the related legislation. Data will be stored in accordance with the legal retention period.

Contact

If you have any questions about the procedure or position, you can contact the secretariat of the Kingdom Representative by sending an e-mail to gezaghebbersaba@rijksdienstcn.com or by calling +599 715 8304

Read the profile text of the Island Governor HERE

[1] In accordance with Article 3, paragraph 1, of the Rechtspositiebesluit politieke gezagdragers BES (Legal status political authorities BES Decree), the State Secretary has decided to place Saba, up to and including March 29 2027, in Class 3. It is expected that the Island Council of Saba will submit a request for upclassification to Class 3 again after this period. If this request is granted, the Governor’s remuneration will also remain at USD 93,986.