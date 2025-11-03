Repaying your DUO student debt? Lower monthly instalment may be possible

In November, people with a DUO student debt will receive a message about their monthly instalment for 2026. While some may be able to lower this amount by submitting their income details to DUO, not everyone is aware of this. That is why DUO will be visiting Saba on Monday, November 24, at the Saba Comprehensive School.

Submitting your income details

Some former students are repaying more than they need to because their income has not yet been taken into account. Those who provide their income details can often qualify for a lower monthly instalment and may not have to pay anything at all. Monique Hoogerwerf, coordinator for the Caribbean region, adds: “We’ve found that more than half of the people who share their income details end up not having to make any repayments, giving them more financial breathing room and reducing stress.”

Why sharing your income details matters

For many former students from the Caribbean Netherlands and Curaçao, DUO receives income data from the Tax Office. However, when DUO retrieves this information, it is often not yet available. In such cases, people must submit their income details themselves. On Aruba and Sint Maarten, DUO cannot obtain this information from the Tax Office, so former students there must always provide their income details themselves.

Information sessions for repayers and prospective students

On Aruba, DUO will organise an information session for former students with student debt. In addition, DUO will partner with Dutch universities of applied sciences to host a series of information sessions on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius for students planning to study in the Netherlands. Several Caribbean students already living in the Netherlands will also share their experiences to give future students and their parents a clear picture of what it is like to study in the Netherlands and how they should prepare to hit the ground running.

Temporary service desks

Anyone needing help to apply for a reduction in their monthly instalment can visit the temporary DUO service desks on Bonaire, Aruba and Sint Maarten. To reduce your instalment, please bring an income statement from the Tax Office for 2023 or 2024. Staff will also be available to answer other questions about repaying student debts and to assist those who are behind on payments. Students and their parents are, of course, welcome with any questions they may have.

More information

Further information about the service desks and the information sessions can be found at duo.nl/bezoekcariben.

RCN