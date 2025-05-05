The Public Entity is aware of reports involving unauthorized transactions from local RBC customer accounts.

Several residents have experienced financial losses as a result of this apparent scam. While most cases reported so far involve RBC accounts, other banks may also be affected.

The Public Entity strongly encourages all RBC customers to monitor their accounts closely and contact RBC if they notice any unusual or unauthorized activity.

The Public Entity will reach out regarding the incident and share any verified updates as they become available. Read the comments on the warning on the PES Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PublicEntitySaba/

PES