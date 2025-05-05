Memorial Day Commemorated on Saba

Memorial Day was commemorated yesterday, May 4th, on Saba, in remembrance of all those who fell victim of war and particularly, the thirteen Saba-born victims of World War II.

The Community Development and Culture Department organized the ceremony and commenced with an opening address by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, who shared that despite the small size of our island, the Saban strength is a force to be remembered and honored. He reflected on the legacy of those who made sacrifices to protect the peace of others, and our shared responsibility to create a more just place for future generations. Governor Johnson also announced that ongoing efforts were being led by the Aruba Monument Foundation to update and replace the plaques on each of the Dutch Caribbean islands.

Pastor Liburd then offered a unifying prayer, emphasizing the importance of community-building through joint remembrance.

The commemoration also featured various contributions, such as a poem recited by Youth Council Member Aniesia Winston and a performance by the Saba Youth Choir. Youth Council members also read aloud the names of the thirteen Sabans who perished in the war.

At exactly 2:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. in the Netherlands), a two-minute silence was observed, aligning with the commemoration held in the European Netherlands.

The laying of wreaths followed, with Island Governor Johnson, Acting Island Governor Shamara Nicholson, Acting Island Secretary Maureen Hassell, Island Council Members Rolando Wilson and Saskia Matthew, and representatives from the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar), Brandweerkorps Caribisch Nederland (BKCN), Saba Lions Club, Saba Leos Club, and the Youth Council participating. The tribute served as a symbol of gratitude and remembrance for those who gave their lives.

Towards the end of the ceremony, Island Governor Johnson highlighted the work carried out by the BKCN (Fire Department) in recognition of International Firefighters Day, thanking them for their extraordinary service.

The ceremony concluded with a closing message from Island Governor Johnson, who thanked all participants and reminded the community of the significance of honoring courage and protecting peace for future generations.

PES