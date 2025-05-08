Disaster Management Team Prepares for 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season

On Wednesday, May 7th, the Saba Disaster Management Team convened for a preparatory session ahead of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Island Governor Jonathan Johnson opened and chaired the meeting, expressing his appreciation to all Emergency Support Function (ESF) coordinators for their attendance. Each ESF represents a vital partner in Saba’s disaster response network, including the police, fire department, public works, public health services, and the port authority. The Governor underscored the critical importance of preparedness and coordinated planning.

During the session, each ESF coordinator shared updates on their respective hurricane readiness plans. The team also addressed outstanding issues requiring follow-up and reviewed the upcoming public awareness campaigns designed to inform and prepare the community.

Team Leader and Meteorologist Jos Diepeveen of the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) also participated in the meeting, delivering a presentation on the seasonal outlook. Forecasters are currently predicting an average hurricane season, with no El Niño or La Niña conditions expected to influence storm activity.

Governor Johnson reminded the team, “It only takes one hurricane,” stressing that even an average season can bring serious risk. The Disaster Management Team urges all residents to act early to protect themselves, their families, and their property.

Key reminders for the community:

Clear debris in and around your yard.

Prepare your hurricane kit well in advance.

Rely on official sources for all emergency updates related to Saba.

As always, we strongly encourage everyone to stay prepared.

More information and tips on how to prepare for the hurricane season are available HERE.

PES