Public Entity Saba Participates in Social Housing Conference on Curaçao

On May 7, 2025, Public Entity Saba attended the Social Housing Conference on Curaçao, organized by Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN) and Fundashon Cas Bonairiano (FCB). The event brought together commissioners and housing associations from the BES islands to exchange experiences, share visions, and strengthen collaboration in social housing.

Representing Public Entity Saba were Commissioner Eviton Heyliger, Deputy Island Secretary Michelle van Duin, and Senior Policy Advisor Lukas van der Steen.

The conference centered on the new Housing Act BES, currently in its early stages of development. Attendees explored the proposed legislation’s framework and implications, with presentations from the Ministry on how the law will function and adapt to local contexts. Frank Kunneman of the Themis Institute for Governance and Leadership also contributed insights on good governance practices for housing associations.

“Every Saban deserves a home that is affordable, safe, and dignified. At the Social Housing Conference, we raised our voices, our values, and our vision—for a housing market that serves our people,” said Commissioner Heyliger.

During their visit to Curaçao, the Saba delegation also engaged with key partners in heritage and culture. Highlights included a tour of the Slavery Memorial Committee’s new heritage center, a visit to the Kura Holanda Museum, and a meeting with monuments expert Michael Newton.

PES