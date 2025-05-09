Public Notice: Feral Cat Removal Initiative to Protect Native Wildlife

The Public Entity of Saba is continuing its island-wide efforts to mitigate the ecological impact of feral cats on native wildlife, including the endangered red-billed tropicbird, anoles, and other vulnerable species. Following the successful removal of feral cats in the St. John’s area, the program will now expand to other high-priority zones, particularly near nesting sites and areas with significant feral cat populations.

Why This Action Is Necessary

Feral cats pose a severe threat to Saba’s biodiversity due to their rapid reproduction and predatory behavior. Without intervention, their growing numbers could further endanger native wildlife. This initiative aims to reduce predation pressure through humane, targeted removal strategies.

Humane Removal Methods

Inhabited areas: Box traps (non-lethal) will be used.

Nesting sites: Soft traps (also non-lethal) will be employed to minimize disturbance to birds.

Disposition of captured cats: Non-microchipped adults will be euthanized. Cats exhibiting domestic behavior will be held for 5 days to allow owners to claim them or arrange rehoming. Kittens will be raised and rehomed whenever possible, with support from the Saba Foundation for the Protection of Animals (SFPCA).



Call to Action for Responsible Pet Ownership

To avoid unintended removal, cat owners must ensure their pets are microchipped and registered per the Island Ordinance on Livestock and Pet Identification. The SFPCA provides:

Free microchipping (arranged via the island veterinarian).

Registration fees: $10 for spayed/neutered pets. $100 for intact pets.



Clinic Hours:

Every Monday, 5–7 PM

416-7947

Adoption Opportunities

Interested in giving a cat or kitten a home? Contact the clinic or SFPCA to facilitate adoption.

Questions or Concerns?

Reach out to:

info@sabagov.nl

+599 416-4554 (Animal Handler)