Police report of Wednesday the 7th of May until Friday, the 9th of May 2025

Three arrests for brawl

In the afternoon hours of Thursday, the 8th of May, a violent altercation took place that escalated into a brawl between a group of people outside the police station in The Bottom on Saba. Three men were arrested red-handed: a 25-year-old man with initials A.N.W. for public violence, a 35-year-old man with initials R.V.v.H. for public violence, assault and failure to comply with police orders, and a 32-year-old man with initials S.A.M.J. for public violence and assault.

During the fight, several people got involved. The police tried to separate the brawlers and were forced to use certain techniques and pepper spray. After calm was restored, the officers managed to arrest the suspects and transfer them to the police station. Because one of the suspects was injured during the brawl, the ambulance was sent to the police station for medical treatment.

The Dutch Caribbean Police Force emphasizes its position regarding public violence: this will not be tolerated in any form. Our primary goal is to prevent escalation and to mediate conflicts in the first instance. However, if this does not work and people start using violence, the police will intervene immediately and proceed to arrest(s) to ensure peace and safety.

The case is under investigation