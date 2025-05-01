Government Invests in Strengthening Living Standards and Employment in Caribbean Netherlands

In recent years, significant progress has been made in improving the standard of living on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. To build on these efforts, the government has allocated €9.5 million annually to bolster residents’ purchasing power, along with an additional €4 million per year to enhance employment opportunities for those facing barriers to entering the labor market. These commitments are outlined in the government’s recently published Spring Memorandum.

State Secretary Nobel (Participation and Integration) emphasized: “Despite the complex financial challenges, we remain committed to addressing poverty in the Caribbean Netherlands and will continue working to strengthen purchasing power on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.”

Measures to Boost Purchasing Power

To alleviate living costs, the government is implementing several key initiatives:

Extending energy and drinking water subsidies (partially reinstated after their expiration on January 1, 2024).

Introducing an additional internet subsidy of $15 per connection per month in 2025 and 2026.

Providing low-income households with an annual energy allowance of $1,300 USD (2025–2026).

Allocating €1 million over two years to local programs combating child poverty.

These short-term measures aim to provide immediate relief while the government explores long-term solutions, such as an income-dependent child benefit. Research by the Committee on the Social Minimum in the Caribbean Netherlands highlights the acute financial strain on families with children, prompting the government to reserve €10.8 million for this initiative.

Support for Job Market Inclusion

A structural annual fund of €4 million will ensure ongoing assistance for individuals distanced from the labor market. This includes:

Job placement support (preferably with regular employers).

Opportunities in adapted work environments where needed.

Previously funded on a temporary basis, this program will now become a permanent resource, reinforcing the islands’ workforce development.

Through these combined efforts, the government is taking decisive steps to enhance economic stability and opportunity in the Caribbean Netherlands.

RCN