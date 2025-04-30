Cft: Nothing but Praise for Saba

In its second half-year report for 2024, the Financial Supervision Board (Cft) notes that Saba has achieved a provisional budgetary balance. In fact, the smallest of the BES islands is currently the only one with its public finances in order.

While both Bonaire and Statia are grappling with underspending, Saba has managed to maintain a balanced budget—an achievement expected to continue over the next four years.

Saba’s total budget has grown significantly in recent years, thanks in part to a higher general grant and an increase in special grants. According to the Cft, the quality of the budget documents further improved in 2024. For instance, following the Board’s recommendations, special grants have now been included in the budget, providing a more accurate reflection of the public entity’s financial situation.

“Saba clearly distinguishes between regular revenues and expenditures and special grants,” the Cft stated.