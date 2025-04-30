Postal Codes Coming to the BES Islands

An important step has been taken toward introducing postal codes on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. The Ministry of Housing and Spatial Planning (VRO) and PostNL have amended their covenant to reserve a series of postal codes for the islands, following a decision to use the same format as in the European Netherlands (four digits and two letters).

Reliable postal codes will support better mail delivery and digital government services. To make this possible, a simplified address and building registration system—similar to the Key Register of Addresses and Buildings (BAG)—will be developed over the next two years. The system is expected to be in use by the end of 2026.

The public entities of the BES islands are working closely with the Ministries of VRO and the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK) on this initiative.