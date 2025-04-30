Central Government initiates consultation process for improving banking services on Saba

Banking services on Saba and St. Eustatius have long fallen short of societal expectations and the minimum standards for banking in the Caribbean Netherlands. This gap restricts opportunities for individuals and businesses to participate in society, unlike in the European Netherlands. A market failure persists in the financial sectors of these islands, with research from both the Ministry of Finance, De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), and independent studies confirming that establishing a sustainable and profitable banking operation is nearly unfeasible. The islands’ small market size and remote geographic location are the primary barriers.

The Central Government has initiated a consultation process to learn your opinion about the proposed approach. This consultation includes one or more questions for your response. You can provide your answer in the space below each question. If needed, you may also attach a document to supplement your comment—for example, to include supporting background information.

Please note: Do not include any personal information in your comments or attached documents.

Click HERE to share your views.

An automatic translation of the actual proposals can be found below.