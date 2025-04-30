General Multidisciplinary Controls Performed to Ensure Compliance and Safety Standards

Between April 14 and April 17, general multidisciplinary controls were carried out on Saba. The controls were conducted in the hospitality sector and were aimed at ensuring compliance with laws, regulations and safety standards.

Coordinated by the Department of Public Order and Safety, the Hygiene Department, Fire Department, Police Department and Koninklijke Marechaussee collaborated on these controls. The aim of these routine controls is to ensure establishments are complying with local regulations. This includes a check on operational licenses, the ordinance banning the use of Single Use Plastic, hygiene standards, fire safety and the legal status of employees.

Most of the seventeen establishments that were inspected comply with laws and regulations. Two establishments were written up for single-use plastics violations. In some instances, warnings or advice were issued on hygiene and fire safety. The required residency and work permits of employees could not immediately be provided during the inspection of three businesses, but these were relayed to authorities later or resolved.

Routine controls are focused on increasing awareness and strengthening adherence to laws and regulations. By encouraging establishments and residents to comply with these laws, we are able to create a safer society on Saba.

PES.