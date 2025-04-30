Public Entity Saba Announces Temporary Reduction in RO Water Prices

The Public Entity Saba is pleased to inform the community that through combined funding from the local government and Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, the price of transported Reverse Osmosis (RO) water will be reduced effective May 1st, 2025.

The temporary reduction in prices aims to ease financial strain on residents, especially during this ongoing dry period.

The cost per 1,000 gallons of transported RO Water will be $40.00. The temporary rate will remain in place as long as funding allows throughout 2025. Please note that this rate applies only to water purchased from government filling stations.

For additional information or questions about this notice, please contact Courtney Hassell: courtney.hassell@sabagov.nl.