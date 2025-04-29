Police report of Friday, the 25th of April until Monday, the 28th of April 2025

Incident on Mnt Scenery

On Saturday, the 26 th of April, around 10:50 AM, the central control room received a report of an

incident at Mount Scenery in Saba. A hiker was injured and unable to get off the

mountain. The police and paramedics went up to give first aid to the victim while waiting for the fire

department. They managed to bring the victim down, after which the victim was taken by

ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.

KPCN