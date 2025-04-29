Police report of Friday, the 25th of April until Monday, the 28th of April 2025

April 29, 2025 1 Comment

Incident on Mnt Scenery

On Saturday, the 26 th of April, around 10:50 AM, the central control room received a report of an
incident at Mount Scenery in Saba. A hiker was injured and unable to get off the
mountain. The police and paramedics went up to give first aid to the victim while waiting for the fire
department. They managed to bring the victim down, after which the victim was taken by
ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.

KPCN

One comment

  1. Capt Jack Sparrow
    April 29, 2025 at 2:55 pm

    Maybe its time to install a “zip line”. Saba could start making some extra tourist money and use it for quick rescues down the mountain.

    Reply

