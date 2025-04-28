Near-free Childcare in the Caribbean Netherlands to Proceed Without Delay

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment has clarified that the coalition government’s decision to postpone the near-free childcare policy by two years will not apply to the Caribbean Netherlands.

In 2023, then-Minister Van Gennip, acting unilaterally and against the objections of fellow Minister Schouten, decided to synchronize the introduction of capped parental contributions for childcare in the Caribbean Netherlands with that of the European Netherlands. This decision reneged on an earlier commitment to the BES islands, where the scheme had been promised to take effect on 1 January 2025. Van Gennip argued that allowing parents on the BES islands to benefit earlier would be “unfair,” invoking the principle of comply or explain. Consequently, implementation was postponed until 2027.

Last week, the government announced in the context of the Spring Memorandum that the start date for the European Netherlands would be pushed back even further to 2029. However, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment emphasizes that this additional delay pertains solely to the European Netherlands.

The Schoof cabinet remains committed to introducing the BES Childcare Act, including its financing, as of 1 January 2026.

