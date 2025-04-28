Prime Minister Schoof visits the Caribbean part of the Kingdom

Prime Minister Schoof will visit Bonaire, Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Saba,

and St. Eustatius from 9 to 14 May. The introductory visit will focus on the

Kingdom in a changing world.

In addition to meetings with the Governors, Prime Ministers, and members of the

Parliament of Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten, and the island governors and island

councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, the visit includes a varied program.

The visit starts on Bonaire, where the Prime Minister will delve into the history and

nature, after which he will have various conversations on the island. On May 10th, he

will travel to Aruba. He will visit a local company, the Horacio Oduber hospital

and the Aruba Correctional Institute. The Prime Minister will leave for Curaçao on

May 11th, where he will be given a tour of the naval base.

On the following day, he will travel to Sint Maarten where he will be informed on

matters of economic development, reconstruction and good governance.

On May 13th, visits to Saba and St. Eustatius are on the program. The Prime Minister is

looking at two major projects on Saba; the port and the development of St. Johns. A

new sports hall, a technical school, and an enrichment centre are being built there.

And while on St. Eustatius, the Prime Minister will participate in a tour themed Statia

2026. At the end of the day, Prime Minister Schoof will return to Sint Maarten. On

May 14th, the program includes a visit to the Cruise Terminal in the context of

economic development, and visits to the Courthouse and reconstruction projects that

were started after the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

RCN